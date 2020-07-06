Paris Jackson Movie Portraying Jesus As Lesbian Sparks Outrage, Petition

An upcoming movie titled, ‘Habit’, starring Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late pop icon, Michael Jackson, has been petitioned.

Not less than 300,000 people have signed a petition on Change.Org against the release of the movie.

In the unreleased movie, Paris is said to portray Jesus as a lesbian.

The petition, which is directed at entertainment companies, Warner Brothers and Lions Gate, was started by one Vivian N.

It reads in part, “A new blasphemous Hollywood film is predicted to come out soon depicting Jesus as a lesbian woman. The film ‘Habit’ stars Paris Jackson who plays the role of ‘lesbian Jesus’.

The petition had attracted over 296,000 signatures as of 12.30 am on July 5, 2020.