Oyo State Government Lists Guidelines For Schools Resumption

The Oyo state government has announced some important guidelines that schools are expected to follow to ensure a smooth resumption in the state.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye who made the announcement on Wednesday, July 1, said school heads, principals, and teachers have undergone training on how to monitor and report any suspected case of Coronavirus.

An Emergency Operation Centers (EOCs) has also been set up in the State capital and at the zonal levels.

Olusunkanmi said: “Throughout last week, what we have been doing was to train school heads and teachers of public and private schools, preparing them for this task of taking firm control of preventing the spread of Covid-19 into our schools as we resume. Each school has been mandated to strictly enforce social distancing and observe other protocols against Covid-19 among teachers and students as laid down by NCDC.

“Students are to come to school with their facemasks and follow instructions on the guidelines from the management, these are imperative the government cannot lock down forever and education is an aspect of life that should not be allowed to suffer backwardness.”

This is coming after the state government announced that teachers of public schools in the State are to resume on June 29, while students are to resume on July 6.