Oyo Cancels Third Term, Announces Resumption Date For New Session

Oyo state government has approved the academic calendar to guide resumption of schools and other associated educational activities in the state.

According to a statement by the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, the state has canceled the third term for the 2019/2020 academic session for primary and secondary schools.

The statement added that students would now be promoted based on their performance in first and second terms of the suspended session.

Schools across the nation have been shut down following outbreak of COVID-19.

Olaleye said: “The Oyo State Executive Council at its meeting today (yesterday) has approved the academic calendar to guide resumption of schools and other associated educational activities in the state.

“According to the approved calendar, Third Term 2019/2020 session has been cancelled and promotion of pupils for affected classes will now be determined by First and Second Term Continuous Assessment.

“Pry 6, JSS 3 and SSS 3 will proceed on holiday from July 30 and resume for their examination as follows:

“Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)- 10th to 18th August 2020. Competitive Entrance Examination into the Schools of Science- 19th August 2020.

“Placement/Screening Test to JSS1- 20th August 2020. Placement Test into Technical Colleges- 28th August 2020

“The SSS 3 will resume for their examination as soon as the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announces the date.

“The 2020/21 academic session, according to the calendar approved by the State Council is as follows:

“First Term- 21st September to 18th December 2020. Second Term- 11th January to 9th April 2021. Third Term- 3rd May to 30th July 2021.

“The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology enjoins stakeholders and the public to take note of the details of the academic calendar.”