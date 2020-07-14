Over 4m Nigerians Have Applied For N-Power Batch C Jobs – FG

The minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has revealed that no fewer than four million Nigerians have so far applied for the 2020 N-Power Batch C recruitment.

Speaking via a new statement on Tuesday, she revealed that the application portal was opened only 16-days ago.

She added that Nigerians have so far responded positively to the scheme.

She said, “My team and I continue to interface with stakeholders to ensure a successful transition for the N-Power,” the tweet read. “It has been 16 days since the portal opened and we have received 4.48 million applications to date.”

On June 26th, 2020, N-Power opened its application portal for registration of the June 2020 Batch C intakes.

“Dear Intending N-Power 2020 Applicants, here is how to prepare for the N-Power application,” the N-Power scheme had tweeted.

“Remember 1. Portal opens 11.45 pm, June 26th, 2020. 2. Application is FREE. Do NOT pay anyone to apply on the N-Power portal. 3. Get a printout or accurate details of your BVN.”

N-Power is a social intervention scheme of the Federal Government which was launched in 2016.

Since its inception by the President Muhammadu Buhari government, over 500,000 persons have thus far benefited, according to the N-Power scheme.