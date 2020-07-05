Outrage As Nigerians Compare Adesua Etomi To Genevieve Nnaji

Nollywood fans have taken to Twitter to share their views on the fan favourite movie, Sugar Rush.

However, some fans are comparing star actress of the movie, Adesua Etomi with veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji.

While some believe that Adesua gave a stellar performance in the movie, others shared that she didn’t. For those who believe that Adesua gave the best in this movie, they stressed that Adesua is a better actress when compared to Genevieve in her time.

On Twitter, both actresses are trending as people are sharing their views on who is a better actress.

See Tweets Here:

It’s funny, Genevieve is as stiff as Adesua, is that colorism too? Nonsense. https://t.co/lrjgSuW1jv — Ayobami (@dondekojo) July 4, 2020

Comparing Adesua to Genevieve is comparing Rema to Wizkid — Cozee Eneye 🦅 (@iamCozee) July 5, 2020

Call Genevieve Nnaji anything but never call her acting stiff. That would be you attracting generational curses to yourself — Brown Skin Mbaise Girl🥰 (@ama_rachi_) July 5, 2020

Genevieve is stiff???? Ayyyy God you people on this app. https://t.co/BG69AhegFv — Brown Sugar 🤎 (@yettyclassy) July 5, 2020

Genevieve effortlessly trending for existing. — Nwa ❤️ (@Bee_Steph) July 5, 2020