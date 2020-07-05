Outrage As Nigerians Compare Adesua Etomi To Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve Nnaji and Adesua Etomi
Nollywood actresses, Genevieve Nnaji and Adesua Etomi

Nollywood fans have taken to Twitter to share their views on the fan favourite movie, Sugar Rush.

However, some fans are comparing star actress of the movie, Adesua Etomi with veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji.

While some believe that Adesua gave a stellar performance in the movie, others shared that she didn’t. For those who believe that Adesua gave the best in this movie, they stressed that Adesua is a better actress when compared to Genevieve in her time.

On Twitter, both actresses are trending as people are sharing their views on who is a better actress.

