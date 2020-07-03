“Our National Cake” – BBNaija Star, Cee-C Teases Mawuli Gavor

2018 Big Brother Naija first runner up Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C recently teased Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor on Instagram.

The duo had sparked dating rumors in March after Cee-C uploaded some romantic photos of them in a bid to promote her clothing line on the photo-sharing app.

Information Nigeria recalls BBNaija star, Khloe, also shared a post referring to the Ghanaian actor, as a ‘national cake’.

On Friday, Cee-C took to her Instagram page to share a photo and she also posted a conversation she had with her dad which reads;

“Dad: Cynthia all these people they are saying you are dating on social media when you obviously didn’t have anything other than work with them, you need to say something about it, because it will chase the real ones, they will think you are no longer in the market.

Me: Daddy which market exactly, Balogun or computer village??🤷🏽‍♀️😌😂

This picture shows why i don’t like red lips 🥴

Y’all have a great weekend!“

Reacting to the post, Mawuli Gavor took to the comment section and he posted laughing emojis.

Upon seeing the comment, Cee-C teased the actor, calling him as ‘special Ghanaian jollof and our national cake’

See the exchange between the duo;