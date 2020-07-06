‘Our Boss Wasn’t Arrested’, EFCC Debunks Arrest Reports

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), says its acting chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu was not arrested but only honoured an invitation at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The commission was reacting to reports that Magu was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday.

In a statement issued by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity of the commission, it said the EFCC’s boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation.

Read Also: BREAKING: DSS Reportedly Arrests EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

The statement read, “Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, July 6, 2020, honoured an invitation by a Presidential Panel reviewing the activities of the EFCC, at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.”

“He was served the invitation to the Panel, while on his way to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for a meeting.”

“The EFCC’s boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation. A member of a legal team from the EFCC is also with him on the Panel.”