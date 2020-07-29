Osun Warns Private Schools Against Illegal Reopening

Osun state government has issued a stern warning to private school operators within the state against re-opening schools.

According to a statement by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, the federal government directive that schools should re-open is only applicable to exit classes.

The government then vowed to deal with any school that re-opens under the guise of partial reopening of schools to students in exit classes for the purpose of writing the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.

The statement titled: ‘Public Service Announcement,’ insisted that reopening the school would be “illegal, an infraction, and a flagrant disregard for the guidelines of both the State and Federal Government.

“The Federal Government has approved neither the reopening of all schools nor the resumption of all students. The partial reopening applies only to schools that have registered for WASSCE, and students in SS3 classes who will be sitting for the exams beginning from August 17.

“By implication, only 188 schools and 13,177 students that have been duly registered for WASSCE in the State of Osun are licensed by the State and Federal Governments’ guidelines.”