Osinbajo, Tinubu Are The Main Targets, Not Magu, Fani-Kayode Alleges

Femi Fani-Kayode, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP chieftain has alleged that the travails of Ibrahim Magu, the embattled suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) are plots to get his godfathers.

Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation alleged that Magu didn’t work for President Muhammadu Buhari in the last four years but worked and protected Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as Vice president Yemi Osinbajo.

According to the former minister via a tweet on his Twitter handle on Sunday, once Magu who is entwined in a series of corruption allegations has been crushed, the heat will be turned on Tinubu and Osinbajo.

Read Also: Osinbajo Asks IGP To Investigate Allegations Linking Him To Magu Funds

His words: “What is happening to Magu today was planned years ago. The real target is not Magu but those he worked for and protected for the last 4 years. He NEVER worked for Buhari. He worked for Tinubu & Osinbajo. When they finish crushing him they will move against his two godfathers.”