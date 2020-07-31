Osimhen Completes Napoli Move

Nigerian International, Victor Osimen has joined Series A outfit, Napoli.

The club made the announcement via a statement on it’s official website on Friday.

The former Lille striker scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 games across all competitions for the French outfit during the 2019/2020 campaign.

He was also voted the club’s player of the year.

The transfer figure is believed to be worth over 50 million pounds.

Statement below,

“SSC Napoli are delighted to announce the signing of Victor Osimhen from Lille on a permanent transfer,” the club statement said .