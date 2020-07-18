Ooni of Ife Features In New Comedy Skit (Video)

Onni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II recently made an appearance in a comedy skit which has garnered over 200,000 views.

The comedy skit was masterminded by Internet sensation, Mr. Macaroni during his visit to the palace in the company of reality TV star, Seyi Awolowo and some movie stars.

In the video clip, the traditional ruler used the opportunity to pass across a powerful message as he reprimanded his daughter’s suitor for forsaking his tradition.

The Ooni of Ife advised the young man to always prostrate when greeting elders as a sign of respect.

Watch the video below: