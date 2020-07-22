Only Buhari Can Sack Service Chiefs: Presidency

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson has said the appointment and sack of service chiefs is the duty of the president.

Adesina was reacting to a resolution of the senate on Tuesday asking the service chiefs in the country to resign their positions.

Following a motion which was sponsored by Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south and chairman of the committee on army, the senate had resolved that all the service chiefs should resign.

In his reply to the senate, the presidential spokesperson in a tweet later the same day said only Buhari has the prerogative as Commander-in-chief to do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.

