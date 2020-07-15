Online Church Service Unbiblical, Says Okotie

The founder and general overseer of the Household of God Church International Ministries, Reverend Chris Okotie says online church service is unbiblical.

He made the comment after churches were forced to conduct their services online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking via a sermon titled, ‘The COVID-19 Mystery’, he argued that Christians must physically gather together to be able to truly worship God.

Okotie said, “We are dealing with one of the most sinister conspiracies in human history. What we call the online church is absolutely untrue, because for you to be in church, you have to be ecclesia, which is translated from the Greek word, ec, which is out, and the word caleo, called out.

“You cannot gather unto God until you are called out. That’s why Israel was called out of the world. So, this thing, this phenomenon that we are talking about, the Internet and cyber churches, is totally unscriptural.

“God knows where you are; if He was not interested in the assembly, you don’t need to come to church; you can pray in your house. I pray in my house. You praise in your house. I praise in my house. He can see all of us. He doesn’t need computers. But that denies Him who He is; so, we must – that’s why the bible puts that verse as an imperative – you must not forsake the assembly of yourselves together.”