One Million Boys Gang Leader, Biola Ebila, Shot Dead In Ibadan

Biola Ebila said to be the leader of notorious ‘One Million Boys’ gang in Ibadan has been shot dead.

The gang leader who was on the wanted list of Oyo police command was shot dead around the Olomi area of Ibadan on Sunday, July 12, after resisting attempts to arrest him by officials of Operation Burst, an Oyo State Joint Security Outfit.

Ebila met his waterloo after he and his gang members went to kidnap a man simply identified as “Femi”.

It was gathered after the shoot-out, the gang members escaped with Ebila’s dead body in a car and then took the lifeless body to Kudeti which they showed to other members who did not follow them for the operation.

They unleashed pandemonium on Kudeti thereafter before driving the corpse to an unknown destination.