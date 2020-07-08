Omohtee Opens Up On Her Botched Cosmetic Surgery Experience (Video)

Popular socialite, Omotola Taiwo, alias Omohtee, opened up about her experience following a botched cosmetic surgery carried out by Dr Anu Adepoju of Med Contour.

In an exclusive interview BBC pidgin, the socialite revealed she paid the sum of 1.2 million Naira to undergo the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) and Liposuction surgery that left her body scarred.

Omohtee also said she couldn’t stand and her waisted became numb after the surgery.

The socialite noted that she even became suicidal and she constantly wonders who would marry her now that everyone is aware of her failed surgery.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CCXnsDMFa_b/?igshid=ejmdez18naxc