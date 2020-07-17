‘Omashola And I Have Parted Ways’ – Kim Oprah Spills Tea In New Video

Popular reality TV star, Kim Oprah released a new video via YouTube in which she spilled some tea about her relationship with co-star, Omashola.

The reality TV star revealed that she is no longer in a relationship with Omashola and she also addressed a few topics concerning the BBNaija reunion show.

Speaking about her beef with Isilomo, Kim Oprah said they were friends in the house but the latter ended up called her ‘fake’ outside the house.

The reality TV star prayed for healing upon her colleague as she also apologized for whatever she did wrong to offend her and she stated that she wishes that ladies would stop fighting over men.

The BBNaija ex-housemate also responded to the drama surrounding a tweet put out her close-friend, Denrele Edun in which he has defended her following a heated argument with Tacha during the reunion show.

The TV personality tweeted alongside a photo of the reality TV star;

“ARROGANCE IS THE CAMOUFLAGE OF INSECURITY!

“Kimoprah is A BOSS!

“And that’s why I’m forever in your corner!

“KIM, You’re doing WELL and we’re damn proud of you!

“Confidence is silent. Insecurities are loud!

The reality TV star cum entrepreneur stated that there is nothing wrong with people voicing out their opinion and Denrele said what he said.

Reacting to the video, a fan still went ahead to ask the reality TV star if it was true that she and Omashola had split up.

The reality Tv star gave an affirming reply.

