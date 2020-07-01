Okowa, Wife Test Positive For COVID-19

Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has announced that his wife, Edith and himself have both tested positive for Covid-19.

This is coming a few days after he announced that one of his daughters tested positive for the novel disease.

He made the announcement via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He tweeted, “My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter. ”