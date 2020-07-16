Okocha: I Regret Not Winning African Player Award

A former captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Austin Jay Jay Okocha has conceded that he regrets not adding the prestigious CAF African Footballer of the Year award to his individual laurel during his playing days.

He made this known while speaking during a question and answer session with media personality, Toke Makinwa on Thursday.

He said, “And if I’m to say, I’ll say, I regret not winning the African Footballer of the year,” he said.

“But of course, if you look back, there’s always a time that you say oh maybe you could’ve done a bit better than you did.

“I thought I did enough to have won it because it was not a fluke that I won BBC player of the year three years in a row and not manage to win that CAF award, but I mean maybe it was not meant to be.

“Well, I think I don’t want to sound greedy, but I’ve had an amazing career, I never thought I would make it that big.”