Ogun State Government Extends Lockdown By Two Weeks

The Ogun State government has extended the lockdown restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic for another two weeks.

In his address of Friday, Governor Dapo Abiodun said the five working days in the week are still open for business with only Saturday and Sunday as lockdown days.

Also, commercial activities are not permitted on weekends while churches and mosques activities will remain closed.

The Governor further explained that the COVID-19 Task Force in markets will continue to ensure physical distancing, availability of hand-washing facilities, and use of gloves and facemasks for traders.

“Gyms, event centers, cinemas, arcades, bars, casinos, nightclubs, swimming pools, barber-shops, spas, beauty Salons, and all public parks, including those in private residential estates, are still not allowed to operate.

“Restaurants are permitted to provide only take-away services and should also ensure that there are no more than 10-15 customers at a time with physical distancing measures in place. Guidelines for eat-in services are still being fine-tuned,” the statement read in parts.