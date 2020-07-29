Odion Ighalo Goes Shirtless; Kicks Off His Holiday With Boat Cruise (Photos)

Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo has started his holiday after the English premier league season ended on Sunday.

The Nigerian striker, who helped his team to a top-four finish, shared photos on his Instagram page on Tuesday evening showing him shirtless as he relaxed on a yacht in an undisclosed location.

Ighalo’s holiday will end on the 5th of August when Manchester United resume the Europa League competition.

See Photos Of The Player Here: