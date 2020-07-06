OAP Toolz’s Brother, Tijani Oniru Attacked By Lekki Indigenes (Video)

A video circulating on social media captures the moment some boys wearing security vests allegedly attached to the new Oniru of Iruland, assaulted Tijani Oniru, son of the Late Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru and brother to OAP Toolz.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday, at Millennium Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

According to multiple sources, the reason for the attack might be connected to properties the late king gave to his children.

In the video, one of the boys can be heard accusing Tijani of slapping him, while another one corroborated the claim by saying he started it.

“The boys saw Tijani walking into the estate and accosted him. They requested that he returned the properties his late father gave him to the new Oniru of Iruland.. But for the timely intervention of the estate’s security personnel, he’d have been beaten to a pulp by the boys,” a source said.

Read Also: Tacha Reacts After Fan Mistakes Her For BBNaija Winner (Photo)

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCStUzZn7M7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link