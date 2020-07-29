OAP Toolz Welcomes Second Child With Husband, Tunde Demuren

Popular talk show host and presenter, Tolu Oniru-Demuren, alias Toolz, and her husband, Captain Tunde Demuren, have welcomed baby number two.

The on-air personality broke the news via her social media accounts on Wednesday as she debuted her maternity video with the words;

“And another one!👶🏽

#AlwaysThankful

Thank you to @symplysimi for #Duduke – such a beautiful song!!!“

Toolz and her husband got married in 2016 and they welcomed their first child, Asher in 2018 in the United Kingdom.

The couple are now parents to another baby boy.

Watch the video clip below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDOFFj6JhP-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link