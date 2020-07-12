Nothing Wrong With Open Marriage – Ebuka’s Wife, Cynthia (Photo)

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, wife to popular Nigerian TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has shared her opinion on the issue of open marriage.

According to Cynthia, there is nothing wrong in interested couples keeping their marriage open provided they can handle it.

She also stressed that she has always been an advocate for open marriage.

Sharing on social media, she wrote in part: “I’ve always said that there’s nothing wrong with having an open marriage. As long as your partner isn’t in the dark about the whole situation…”

