Nollywood Star, Ada Karl Laments Over Inability To Use Online Services From Nigeria

Nigerian actress, Ada Karl has shared her inability to use an online service because she is in Nigeria.

Sharing on Instagram, the actress pointed out that internet fraudsters have made it very difficult for other people who are engaged in genuine business.

Sharing that most of her businesses are online, the actress stressed that she hasn’t been able to access her businesses because of her current location – Nigeria.

READ ALSO – Nigerian Actress, Ada Karl Undergoes Successful Fibroid Surgery

Sharing on Instagram, she wrote in part: “This is what #Legit pple like us have to go through bcos of many crooks who have spoilt our name…”

See Her Post Here: