Nollywood Actress, Tricia Eseigbe Kerry Welcomes Baby Girl After 10 Years Of Marriage

Former Nollywood actress and television personality, Tricia Eseigbe Kerry and her husband, Kinglsey have welcomed a child after 10 years of marriage.

The former TV girl gave birth to a baby girl on her birthday which was on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, actress; Monalisa Chinda Coker broke the news as she felicitated with the new parents.

Sharing photos of her colleague and her family, Monalisa wrote;

“It was a double Celebration yesterday when the news came to me of your new bundle of [email protected]_eseigbe_kerry Congratulations dearest sister…….Praying, crying, anticipating, mixed feelings.. we worked through this process together…..aaahhhhhhhh…God is just Awesome.”

See her post below: