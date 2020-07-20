Nollywood Actress Clarion Chukwurah Completes Bible School

Veteran Nollywood actress, Clarion Chukwurah has taken to her Facebook page to announce the completion of her studies at Life Seminary, Ikorodu, Lagos.

The 55-year-old former screen star became a born again Christian in June 2019.

Taking to social media, the mum of one expressed her gratitude to God as she wrote;

“Thank you Oh Lord for the grace to conclude Christian ministry school today at Life Seminary in spite of all the fearsome odds and challenges that the enemy of man threw at me to stop me, Jesus Christ remains faithfully in my corner”.

Chukwurah also revealed that she was looking forward to her graduation in August as she also sent her regards to her teachers and said a word of prayer for Foursquare Gospel Church.

See her post below: