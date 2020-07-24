No Tension Between Buhari And Jonathan: Adesina

President spokesperson, Femi Adesina says there are no tension or grudges between President Muhammadu Buhari and his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan.

According to Adesina, both the former and present presidents have mutual respect and affection for each other.

Speaking of the closed-door meeting between Buhari and Jonathan on Tuesday at the State House, Adesina, in his weekly column said the atmosphere was “calm, friendly, characterised by absolutely no tension. No animosity.”

“While uncountable Jonathanians and Buharists were spitting in one another’s eyes round the country, abusing one another’s father and mother at the same time, here were the two men, the perfect picture of geniality. I say again, no tension, absolutely none. They were both perfect pictures of civility.”

Read Also: Garba Shehu To Critics: Buhari Is Fully In Charge Of The Country

Adesina stated also that when it was time for Jonathan to leave, he headed for the exit door as protocol demands but Buhari “led him through the exit exclusively meant for a sitting President. Very impressive.

“Meanwhile, out there, the Bitter-Enders are knocking their heads against the wall, sitting on the complaint counter and wailing endlessly. But here are the two main men, treating each other like brothers.”