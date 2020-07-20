No Sensible Northerner Will Allow His Daughter Join BBNaija – Twitter User

By
Michael Isaac
-
BBNaija Kaisha
Kaisha

Big Brother Naija housemate, Kaisha has got a furious Northerner fuming over her presence in the house.

Kaisha who claims she hails from Sokoto State was bashed by a Twitter user identified as Saleem who shared that she is not a true Northerner.

Reacting to Kaisha being unveiled on the show, the Twitter user stated that no sensible northerner will allow his daughter to go for the reality show.

READ ALSO – Meet The BBNaija Season 5 ‘Lockdown’ Housemates

Saleem went further to back up his point by saying that shyness and modesty are part of the culture for Northerners.

See His Post Here:

BBNaija Kaisha
Saleem’s Post

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here