No Sensible Northerner Will Allow His Daughter Join BBNaija – Twitter User

Big Brother Naija housemate, Kaisha has got a furious Northerner fuming over her presence in the house.

Kaisha who claims she hails from Sokoto State was bashed by a Twitter user identified as Saleem who shared that she is not a true Northerner.

Reacting to Kaisha being unveiled on the show, the Twitter user stated that no sensible northerner will allow his daughter to go for the reality show.

Saleem went further to back up his point by saying that shyness and modesty are part of the culture for Northerners.

See His Post Here: