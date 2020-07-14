‘No Hard Working Man Gives A Woman 24 Hours Of His Time’ – Actor Mike Godson

Nollywood actor, Mike Godson has taken to his Instagram page to dish out some words of advice to ladies.

Godson warned ladies not to pay attention to people who make them feel like their men doesn’t love them.

According to the thespian, it is impossible for a hardworking man to dedicate a whole day to a lady.

In his words;

“No hard working man gives a woman 24 hours of his time. Don’t let jobless people make you feel your man don’t Love you!”

Read Also: Uche Jombo Reacts After Pornstar Hacked Her Facebook Page

See his post below: