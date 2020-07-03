Nkechi Blessing Brags About Beating Up A Man Who Bashed Her Car (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has shared how it felt for her to beat up a man who bashed her car.

According to the actress, many people would have expected her to be quiet about the accident, however, she expressed that she wanted to prove a point.

Nkechi went further to state that so much is expected from celebrities as she tagged herself as an ordinary human being.

In the post which she later deleted from her Instagram page, the actress was bragging about beating the man.

Watch Video Here: