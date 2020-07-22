Nigeria’s Spy Chief Slaps Aviation Security Officer At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria(FAA) on Wednesday raised the alarm that the head of the Department of State Services(DSS) at the Nnamdi Azikwe airport, Safiyanu Abba breached security protocols at the airport and also slapped a security officer, who wanted to ensure compliance.

The airport authority made the claim via a tweet on its official Twitter handle.

FAAN tweeted, “We note with dismay that Mr Safiyanu Abba, the Head of DSS at NAIA deliberately obstructed airport Security process, and slapped an Aviation Security Officer”, FAAN tweeted on Wednesday.

“This happened on the 17th July at about 15:25 hours. He breached security procedure by obstructing further searching of a visitor who had just walked through the metal detector and activated the alarm.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria strongly condemns this abuse of power and the Security process in our airport. This has also been duly escalated.

“FAAN committed to our core values of safety Security and comfort”.