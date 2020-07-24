Nigerians Reacts To Woodberry’s Fraud Case Dismissal

The case against arrested Nigerian Dubai based socialite, Woodberry, has been dismissed and it has caused an uproar on social media.

Taking to Twitter, many Nigerians are reacting to the news as many have expressed their disappointment.

Woodberry was charged to court for wire fraud alongside his best friend, Hushpuppi. However, recent updates explain that his case has been dismissed without prejudice.

On Twitter, many are pointing out that Woodberry doesn’t deserve to be released as they share what these updates mean to them.

See Reactions Here:

The US government will refile a case against Woodberry. They just want to get their charges right. This is to prevent a mistrial. Stop wishing to be Hushpuppi or Woodberry, unless you like prison.#Hushpuppi #Woodberry — Ecocities (@novieverest) July 23, 2020

If Woodberry is really coming home then it only means one thing : nigga is singing to them the 6ix9ine way 😩😩🤧. #BBNaijia #woodberry — Martinz Anumene (@imartinsanumene) July 24, 2020