Nigerians Reacts To Wizkid’s Update On His Upcoming Album, ‘Made In Lagos’

By
Michael Isaac
-
Wizkid
Singer, Wizkid

Fans of popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, have taken to twitter to share their thoughts on the singer’s upcoming body of work – ‘Made In Lagos’

These reactions are coming after the singer shared some updates on his Instagram which shared details about the album.

From his updates, fans are getting set to welcome the work which will feature local and international artists.

READ ALSO – SPOTLIGHT: Wizkid Set To Shake The World With ‘Made In Lagos’ Album

The singer also shared a possible release date for the album on his Instagram.

See Photo Here:

Wizkid
The singer’s post on possible release date

See Reactions Here:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here