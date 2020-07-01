Nigerians Reacts To Wizkid’s Update On His Upcoming Album, ‘Made In Lagos’

Fans of popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, have taken to twitter to share their thoughts on the singer’s upcoming body of work – ‘Made In Lagos’

These reactions are coming after the singer shared some updates on his Instagram which shared details about the album.

From his updates, fans are getting set to welcome the work which will feature local and international artists.

The singer also shared a possible release date for the album on his Instagram.

See Photo Here:

See Reactions Here:

🚨🚨 Wizkid has announced his #MadeInLagos lineup via his instagram story. Featuring H.E.R., Damian Marley, Ella Mai, Tems, Burna Boy, Tay Iwar, Terri, and Skepta. 🦅

Producers: P2J, Sarz, Blaqjerzee, Juls, London, Kel P. We can’t waitt 😍😍🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/9lM304LKlY — The49thStreet (@The49thSt) June 30, 2020

Wizkid #MadeinLagos drops July 16. Don’t say I didn’t do anything for you all o. Thank you 😂 — OLAMIDE 🌸💖🌸 (@Olamideofficial) June 30, 2020

Producers featured on Wizkid #MadeInLagos P2J

Juls

Tayiwar

London

Sarz

Kelp

Blaqjerzee

Projexxmusic Fix your speakers, prepare your ears and soul for this one. — ZEUS (@itzbasito) June 30, 2020

If Wizkid drops #MadeInLagos in July then that means it’s coming same month as Davido’s and Burna Boy’s projects. The world go hear am because afrobeats go finally take over. It’s about to be a Nigerian party world wide. 🔥💪🏽🇳🇬 — E (@iamOkon) June 30, 2020