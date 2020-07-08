Nigerians Reacts To Viral Video Of Angry Son Destroying Mother’s Property

By
Michael Isaac
-
Chidera
Photos From The Scene

Nigerians on social media are reacting to a viral video that has stirred many up to start a trend on Twitter.

On the microblogging platform, Chidera is trending after a video showed him destroying his mother’s property because she caused him to be angry.

It was gathered that Chidera’s mother refused to give Chidera her car keys and it sparked the boy to destroy her things.

READ ALSO – Outrage As Nigerians Compare Adesua Etomi To Genevieve Nnaji

While many shared that he wasn’t properly trained, others shared that he needs to return to Nigeria for proper training.

Watch The Video Here:

See Reactions Here:

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here