Nigerians Reacts To Pastor Adeboye’s ‘Love Letter’ On Wife’s Birthday

Pastor Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has gotten Nigerians talking over his letter that celebrated his wife, Foluke Adebayo on her 72nd birthday yesterday.

The man of God penned a lengthy piece dedicated to his wife in which he shared some lessons young ladies could learn from.

Pastor Adeboye revealed his wife still cooks his food and serves it to him as he shared how submissive she is.

However, in a fresh trend on Twitter, many Nigerians are reacting to the pastor’s message as many have slammed him and his wife while others supported the pastor.

See His Post Here:

Notes from Pastor Adeboye's marriage 1. She should know how to cook

2. She should know how to barb hair

3. She should know how to cut nails

4. She should be submissive

5. She should be my number 1 fan.

6. She should uhm…Did I miss anything? pic.twitter.com/uuFJlwMC3u — Noble Jay (@Jay__Marlon) July 14, 2020

I like how Pastor Adeboye likes to rile up woke Twitter. He does not need your validation for anything. He is celebrating his wife the best way he can. Take your energy and tears and use it to mend your parents marriage. — MOYINOLUWALOGO (@seuntHeOG) July 13, 2020

Pastor Adeboye decided to praise his wife on her birthday, thereby commenting on what has kept them together till date. But fools that can’t keep 6 months relationship are insulting him and turned it into a gender war. — Kzy™ (@kzytwt) July 13, 2020

Pastor Adeboye’s Marriage is not your business

When you get to your own husband’s house live by your own terms.. Best believe nobody is setting standards for you.. He didn’t come online to tell you people how to run your marriages so abeg abeg🤦🏽‍♀️ — Ocho Baby😌 (@4Niya_) July 14, 2020