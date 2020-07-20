Nigerians Reacts As BBNaija Housemate Tochi Says He Likes ‘Guys’ (Video)

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Tochi
Tochi

One of the Big Brother Naija housemates, Tochi has got tongues wagging after he accidentally mentioned that his spec is a ‘guy’.

Each of the housemates had taken turns to introduce themselves after they got into the house.

Tochi introduced himself, saying he comes from a poor family and he is an Uber driver.

However, he made a mistake when he was attempting to describe his specifications when it comes to women.

Other housemates reacted hysterically and he quickly realized his mistake and broke into laughter.

Nigerians on Twitter are also having a laugh at his mistake and taking swipes at him.

Read Also: Ike’s Ex-Girlfriend, Gigy Money Engages In Violent Fight With Her New Man (Video)

See tweets below:

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here