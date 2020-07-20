Nigerians Reacts As BBNaija Housemate Tochi Says He Likes ‘Guys’ (Video)

One of the Big Brother Naija housemates, Tochi has got tongues wagging after he accidentally mentioned that his spec is a ‘guy’.

Each of the housemates had taken turns to introduce themselves after they got into the house.

Tochi introduced himself, saying he comes from a poor family and he is an Uber driver.

However, he made a mistake when he was attempting to describe his specifications when it comes to women.

Other housemates reacted hysterically and he quickly realized his mistake and broke into laughter.

Nigerians on Twitter are also having a laugh at his mistake and taking swipes at him.

Read Also: Ike’s Ex-Girlfriend, Gigy Money Engages In Violent Fight With Her New Man (Video)

See tweets below:

Tochi said his spec na guy 😂😂are u sure it’s a mistake ?? #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/NXetwjXjjd — vanchiex_clothiers (@vanchiexx) July 19, 2020

Tochi – i like guys pic.twitter.com/YlN87OO8ny — Igbo wolf (@TheIgboWolf) July 19, 2020

Tochi if u like guys I'm cool with, if u still like girls, I still day with u Is not bad to like a guys tho So u guys should chill out OK 🙄🙄#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/0XgVpziFiz — red 🌈 🌈 (@Dpowerofaman) July 19, 2020

Tochi if u like guys I'm cool with, if u still like girls, I still day with u Is not bad to like a guys tho So u guys should chill out OK 🙄🙄#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/0XgVpziFiz — red 🌈 🌈 (@Dpowerofaman) July 19, 2020