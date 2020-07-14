Nigerians React As New Photo Of Mr Ibu Emerges Online

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to a photo of comic actor, John Ikechukwu Okafor, alias Mr Ibu, which recently emerged online.

In the photo, the actor is seen standing shirtless with a straight face.

However, his protruding stomach seemed to have caught the attention of many web users, who suspect that he might be suffering from underlying health issues.

Reacting to the photo, fans have advised the movie star to seek medical help.

See the photo and reactions below: