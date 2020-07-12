Nigerian UFC Fighter, Kamaru Usman Retains International Title

Kamaru Usman, popularly known as the Nigerian Nightmare, has retained the title as the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Welterweight Champion against Jorge Masvidal.

The 33-year-old dominated all the rounds with his wrestling abilities as all three judges scored the fight in favor of the Nigerian Nightmare.

Masvidal was given a six-day notice for the fight after initial challenger Gilbert Burns pulled out due to illness.

The Nigerian Nightmare dominated the second round as he slowed the pace of the fight down by scoring more points in grappling. But Masvidal broke loose again in the final few seconds of the second round, throwing some leg kicks and punches.