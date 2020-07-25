Nigerian Singer, Lyta Welcomes First Child

Popular Nigerian singer, Opeyemi Babatunde Rahim, better known as Lyta, is now a father as he has reportedly welcomed his first child.

The 22 years old singer, however, is yet to announce the exciting news via his social media pages.

His colleague, Naira Marley took to his Instagram story to celebrate the birth of the baby and to congratulate the new father.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner uploaded a photo of the newborn with a caption which reads;

“@official_lyta This boy resemble u o. Congrats broski”.



The mother of the child still remains a mystery.

See his post below: