Nigerian Singer, Jeremiah Gyang Loses Brother

Popular Nigerian singer, Jeremiah Gyang has announced the demise of his younger brother

The 38-year-old singer revealed his younger brother, Paul Gyang, who recently turned 18 died after a brief illness.

Jeremiah, who also clarified that his brother didn’t die of COVID-19, asked his fans to pray for the comfort of the family.

Sharing the sad news, he wrote on Facebook: ‘I am bereaved. I just lost my younger brother Paul Gyang last night. He just turned 18, and was briefly ill. (It wasn’t covid) Please pray for the comfort of the family.’

See His Post Here: