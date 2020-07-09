Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th July 2020

The minister for education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has declared that schools across the country will not be allowed to reopen anytime soon because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in Abuja on Wednesday, he added that Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) will not determine when schools will reopen. He further explained that final year students will no longer be allowed to return to…

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has queried if there is any law in Nigeria that says only the northerners can be appointed chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC).He made the comment via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday shortly after Mohammed Umar was appointed as the new boss of the anti-graft agency.

Mohammed Umar, director of operations at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been appointed as the acting chairman of the agency.

According to NAN, this was confirmed by a top official of the commission, saying that Umar would act in the absence of its suspended acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

Magu was on Tuesday suspended as the acting chairman of the anti-corruption agency over corruption allegations levelled again him.

Human rights lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, has appealed to Nigerians and those in authority, not to subject Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to the same media trial as he (Magu) subjected public officers accused of corruption. According to Ozekhome, Magu should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise by a court of law, through a free and fair public trial.

The Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) has called on state government to reopen churches in their states.

According to the president of the Christian body,His Eminence, Rev Samson Ayokunle, the continued shut down of these churches is non longer acceptable by the association. He queried why states like Ogun, Lagos and some others have refused to reopen worship centers despite the federal government ordering for a reopening.

The polity towards the 2020 gubernatorial poll in Edo state is no doubt heating up as the duo of Umar Ganduje, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council for Edo governorship and Nyesom Wike, Rivers governor and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign for Edo governorship election have been trading words in the last few days.

Wike, who spoke on Tuesday while addressing newsmen said Ganduje, a sitting Kano state governor, would not be able to influence Edo state election with his ‘dollar.’ He added that people of the state would take his ‘dollar’ and still follow their conscience.