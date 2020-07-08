Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th July 2020

A source within the presidency who spoke with newsmen on Tuesday shortly after Ibrahim Magu was suspended as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) says the allegations against the embattled former anti-graft agency boss can not be ignored because they are overwhelming.

According to the source who pleaded anonymity because no one hastily been granted authority to speak on the matter, anyone occupying a position such as Magu’s should be devoid of blemish and suspicions.

The former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has called on security agencies to put the suspended acting chairman of the economic and financial crime commission(EFCC), Ibrahim Magi on watch-list so as to ‘prevent him from running away.’ Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said the suspended EFCC boss should be subjected to the same fate he subjected him to when he was governor.

Sunday Abegunde, the immediate former secretary to Ondo state government(SSG) has come out to claim that he and other unnamed persons helped the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to become governor in 2016. Speaking during an interview on Crest FM, Akure, he further claimed that Akeredolu emerged governor despite not winning the election.

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, says his counterpart in Rivers, Nyesom Wike will be held at an isolation ahead of the governorship election in Edo state.

Ganduje also accused the Peoples Democratic Party of plans to rig the election scheduled for September 19.Godwin Obaseki, incumbent governor who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the candidate of the PDP, in the election — Osagie Ize-Iyamu is the candidate of the APC in the election.

Nigerians In Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, has reacted to a viral video of a Nigerian man being assaulted by a deadly Pakistani gang.

It was gathered that the man’s brother, Andrew had allegedly ripped off the gang. In the video, the gang tied the man’s hands tied behind him as they flogged him while he begged for mercy, saying Andrew will pay up.

The Nigerian senate has requested the federal government to name the Ibadan airport in Oyo state after late Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of the state.

The Senate also said it would send a high-powered delegation to commiserate with the deceased’s family. These resolutions were as a result of a motion sponsored by Abdulfatai Buhari, senator representing Oyo north.

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has been suspended by the presidency, BBC reports.

This comes a day after he was invited by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) for questioning over 21 corruption allegations leveled against him.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF and Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce PTF on COVID-19 Mr. Boss Mustapha says Nigeria might head for another lockdown if the need be.

Speaking on Monday during the daily briefing of the Taskforce in Abuja, he added that the attitude of Nigerians in the next coming weeks would determine if the President would be advised to consider another lockdown or not. The PTF chairman said; “As to whether we would advise Mr. President to consider another lockdown, I have said it here that lockdowns.

The Peoples Democratic Party has lampooned the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje on the remark he made about his Rivers state counterpart, Nyesom Wike over Edo state 2020 gubernatorial poll.

Ganduje, who is the head of APC national campaign council for the Edo gubernatorial election had earlier accused the Wike-led PDP campaign on Edo election of plotting to rig the state’s gubernatorial poll.