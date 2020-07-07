Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th July 2020

Some policemen suffered an attack upon storming a “hospital” in a Umuocha community in Oguta council of Imo state while trailing a man who allegedly stole a baby from its mother at gunpoint.

Upon entering the health facility the man they were trailing ran into, the policemen saw many children and expectant mothers allegedly used for child trafficking.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), says its acting chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu was not arrested but only honoured an invitation at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The commission was reacting to reports that Magu was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday.In a statement issued by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity of the commission, it said the EFCC’s boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation.

The Department for State Security (DSS) has denied reports that it arrested Ibrahim Magu, the acting Economic Financial and Crimes Commission (EFCC).According to the security agency, Magu was only summoned by the presidential panel over alleged corruption cases.

The rebuttal was made known by the agency in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya.

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has tested negative for COVID-19, barely a week after he tested positive for the disease.

On Tuesday last week, the governor announced via his Facebook page that he had tested positive for the virus. In a state broadcast on Monday, the governor announced that after spending five days in isolation, he was confirmed negative by doctors after running the test twice.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has given President Muhammadu Buhari a 14-day ultimatum to probe over N300 billion missing public funds or gets his government ready for lawsuit.

According to SERAP, Buhari should direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to urgently investigate allegations that over N300 billion of public funds are missing, mismanaged, diverted or stolen, as documented in the 2017 audited report by the Auditor General of the Federation (AGF).