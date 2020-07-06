Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th July 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed Ikenna Nweke, a Nigerian doctorate student at the University of Tsukuba, Japan, who returned a missing wallet with huge sums of money to the police.

Nweke was also said to have turned down offer of a percentage by the authorities. Speaking in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari greeted Nweke for projecting the values of honesty, integrity and contentment that should be the hallmark of a people.

Veteran Nigerian singer, Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi has come out to debunk reports making the rounds that claims he has had his last breathe.

Speaking via an Instagram live session with Dele Momodu, owner of Ovation magazine, he described such report as untrue adding that he is yet to complete his assignment on earth.He added that since the reports broke out, his phone has been buzzing with people calling him.

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has described an attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to link him to a cyber-crime suspect, Ramon Abbas (Hushpuppi), as irresponsible.

Yekini Nabena, the deputy spokesman of APC had earlier called on relevant authorities to investigate some top PDP chieftains which includes the former senate president over the nature of their relationship and business partnership.

The youth wing of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) in Ekiti state has accused the former governor of the state, Peter Ayodele Fayose of criticising the party chieftains, senators Babafemi Ojudu and Adedayo Adeyeye, to get the attention of the state governor, Kayode Fayemi.

The duo of Ojudu and Adeyeye have been in a standoff with Fayemi in the last few days.