Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th July 2020

Okezie Ikpeazu, governor of Abia state, has announced his recovery from COVID-19, after spending three weeks in isolation centre.

Governor Ikpeazu had announced on June 8, that he tested positive for the virus — and received his negative result on Friday. However, John Kalu, commissioner for information, said in a statement on Saturday, that the governor is now free of the disease.

Dahiru Usman Bauchi, an Islamic cleric, says the ban of Almajiri system by northern governors will not be accepted.

The cleric said this in an interview with The Sun, stressing that those who practice the system have the right to do so under the country’s constitution which gives every citizen the rights to movement and practice of their religions.

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has raised the alarm that plans are underway to blackmail him with a new whiskey brand named ‘Aketi.’

The new whisky ‘Aketi’ is seen a now-viral video as a reproduction of the Johnny Walker brand of whisky but with the inscription of the Ondo State official logo on it. Akeredolu who is also fondly called ‘Aketi’ is imprinted on the bottle.

Ebonyi Governor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi has joined the growing list of Nigerian governors who have tested positive for coronavirus.

He made the announcement via a statement he released on Saturday, 4th July. Speaking before the result came back positive, he had charged his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, to take over the frontline coordination of the state should the result shows positive.

Prince Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has accused president Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressive Congress APC) of “overburdening” Nigerians with taxes since they came into power.

Speaking via a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, he accused Buhari of heaping more burden on the populace with his endless taxes and tariffs” at a time other world leaders are raising stimulus packages to cushion the biting effects of COVID-19 to their citizens.”

Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the minister of Budget and Planning has highlighted two key reasons that have made it inevitable for Nigeria to keep borrowing from external bodies.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Fiscal Policy Roundtable and Tax Investment and Competitiveness Policy Commission on Saturday, she highlighted the reasons as the dual reality of COVID-19 pandemic and the drop in the price of oil in the international market.

The youth wing of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) in Ekiti state has accused the former governor of the state, Peter Ayodele Fayose of criticising the party chieftains, senators Babafemi Ojudu and Adedayo Adeyeye, to get the attention of the state governor, Kayode Fayemi.

The duo of Ojudu and Adeyeye have been in a standoff with Fayemi in the last few days.