Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th July 2020

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has received a new discharge certificate from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The governor’s former certificate has an alphabet missing in his surname which read Obaseki instead of Obaseki. The All Progressives Congress (APC) panel which screened aspirants for the Edo 2020 primary election had cited this error as one of the reasons for disqualifying the governor from the race.

Governor Udom Emmanuel says Akwa Ibom State Government has not received any financial support from federal government in the fight against Covid-19.

The governor said this during a routine media chat to update citizens on efforts of state government in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. He said important misconception that the state has received financial support from the federal government in the fight against the virus was cleared.

As the country prepares to reopen airports, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Thursday said only travellers would be allowed inside terminals.

Sirika had earlier announced that Abuja and Lagos airports would resume domestic operations on July 8; and Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri airports, July 11. Speaking in an interactive session with members of Senate Committee on Aviation in Abuja, the minister said…

Lagos State Government has sealed off ten private schools in the state for flouting the closure order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, especially among the students.

This was disclosed by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Lagos State, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, who led the Monitoring and Investigation team of the office, during the second and third phase of the massive monitoring of private schools compliance to the directive.

The presidential aide on media and publicity, Femi Adesina says President Muhammadu Buhari decided not to deal with the duo of former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose as well as Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike despite their “anti-Buhari tendency” because of his figure as ‘father of the nation.’

Wike made major headlines recently when he publicly appreciated the President for approving the refund of N78.9bn to Rivers for the repair of federal roads. Speaking via a new statement on Friday, Adesina described the recent action of Governor Wike as one that was in a “completely different direction compared to what he had always said of President Muhammadu Buhari”.

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has come out to accuse politicians of using the dreaded COVID-19 disease to play games with the lives of Nigerians.

Speaking on Thursday while receiving the board of trustees of Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation at his office in Lokoja, he reiterated that his state is free of the dreaded disease. However, he stated that the disease is not new in Nigeria and that the country has its own way of treating it.

The Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has lamented that young persons between the age of 20-40 are mainly responsible for the spread of the novel coronavirus while patients above 50 years old are the ones bearing the brunt of fatality.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, the director-general of the agency made this known on Thursday while speaking at the briefing of the presidential task force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja.

The minister for health, Osagie Ehanire has revealed that the ‘Madagascar remedy‘ brought into the country by the federal government to combat the novel coronavirus is for malaria and that Nigeria currently has a plantation of the same drug.

Speaking during the presidential task force COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, he said the discovery was made after the drug was subjected to laboratory analysis.