Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd July 2020

The Nigerian Army says it is not in its place to expose those who sponsor Boko Haram insurgents.

John Enenche, coordinator of defence media operations, made this known in a media briefing on Thursday, saying even though the army is aware that some groups are being sponsored, its duty is to defeat “terrorism and other criminality”. According to Enenche, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Services (DSS) has no duty to find out and disclose the identities of those sponsoring the criminal groups.

The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has again urged the federal government not to reopen schools, as it may result in gambling with the lives of poor Nigerians.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the reopening of schools for graduating classes. Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU president, had on Wednesday, while featuring on Channels TV’s programme ‘Sunrise Daily’, advised the federal government not to gamble with the health of its citizens.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has appointed a 49-member high-level National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election scheduled for September 19.

This was made known by the Party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena in a statement in Abuja on Thursday saying the appointment of the council followed the approval of the National Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, says the federal government understands that not all parents can afford to keep their kids at home and also afford all the necessary gadgets for the child to keep up to date with education.

According to the minster, some parents have started engaging their kids in Hawking so as to sustain the family since schools have been under closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nigeria police have denied arresting and detaining Seyitan Babatayo, the lady who accused D’banj of raping her at a hotel room in 2018.

Recall that news broke on June 18 that Seyitan was arrested and detained by Police operatives at Ikeja in Lagos for 24 hours. She was allegedly also denied access to her legal team. Refuting the claims, a police source who spoke with Vanguard, said Seyitan was only invited to give her written statement and be interrogated. Adding that, there may have been a mix up by her legal representative.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday says that numbers of poor Nigerians is expected to triple due to the devastating effect of COVID-19 on the nation’s economy.

According to Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesman, Buhari made this known in a recorded video message to a virtual high-level United Nations meeting focused on trends, options, and strategies in poverty eradication across the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reacted to a viral video of a Cameroonian doctor claiming to have been healed by Prophet TB Joshua via his church channel.

Kameni Pierre, a gynaecologist, and obstetrician disclosed that he got infected with coronavirus and received his healing after he called in for prayers during an interactive programme on Emmanuel TV from the isolation center he was placed in.