Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 31st July 2020

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Dubai crown prince, has paid the hospital bill of a Nigerian couple stranded in the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The Dubai prince reportedly directed his office to assist the couple after he learnt of their predicament from news reports.

According to reports, the Nigerian couple, Tijani and Suliyah Abdulkareem had quadruplets at the Latifa Hospital for Women and Children on July 1 but the babies were born prematurely.

Maiduguri, capital of Borno state, has experienced at least two bomb explosion, according to reports. This is coming less than 24 hours after the convoy of Babagana Zulum, the governor, was attacked in Kukawa local government area of the state.

The first blast was said to have occurred around Gunge, a residential area..

Former Nigerian Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon says the country may break, if Nigerians fail to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the former military ruler, there are people who don’t want peace to reign in the country. He stated that the security challenges are still obvious in the country, although he mentioned that the president was doing his best.

Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno South says the federal government must stop wasting resources in rehabilitating repentant Boko Haram insurgents because many of them have returned to killings.

The lawmaker said this on Wednesday, when he featured on a programme on the BBC Hausa, adding that his people do not accept the programme.

Bala Mohammed, Bauchi State Governor has responded to corruption allegations levelled against him by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

In a letter of resignation, addressed to Bogoro ‘C’ Ward chairman of the PDP, Bauchi, Dogara raised questions on the utilisation of local government funds, campaign pledges and N4.6bn loan allegedly taken from a bank and paid directly into a private company’s account.

An angry mob set ablaze three armed robbers on Wednesday in a failed bank robbery which occurred at First Bank, Okeho in Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the robbers, who were armed with AK 47 riffles and dynamite, attempted to rob the bank in Okeho but were overpowered by police and local hunters.