Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th July 2020

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has urged Lagosians to ‘calm down’ as they celebrate the Sallah festival scheduled for Friday, 31st July.

Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, he reminded them that the world is still in the middle of a pandemic, COVID-19.He then implored them to be ‘moderate and responsible’ in their celebrations.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, has urged Nigerians to wear a mask and avoid self-medication in line with measure put in place to fight in the spread of COVID-19.

Stella Immanuel, a Nigerian-trained US doctor, in a viral video on Monday, had said there was no need to wear a mask and that COVID-19 is treatable. The doctor who said she has treated 350 patients with hydroxychloroquine, said she has recorded no deaths — she added that of was necessary to wear a face mask.

President Muhammadu Buhari says he will not be receiving visitors during the Sallah celebrations and that he would observe Eid El-Kabir prayers at home with his family. The President’s decision, according to his spokesperson, Garba Shehu is due to measures put in place to curb COVID-19 by the presidential task force.

A statement issued by Shehu on Wednesday read thus: “President Muhammadu Buhari will observe the Eid El-Kabir prayers with his family at home, just as he did during the Eid El-Fitr…

The minister for transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Tuesday while appearing before a house of representatives committee on treaties and agreements asked the national assembly to suspend their probe into Nigeria’s loan agreement with China.

According to the former governor, the probe can jeopardize Nigeria’s chance of securing a loan deal from China. He further revealed that the federal government requested $500 million from the Chinese government to finance some rail projects across the country, particularly in the south-African.

Osun state government has issued a stern warning to private school operators within the state against re-opening schools.

According to a statement by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, the federal government directive that schools should re-open is only applicable to exit classes.

The government then vowed to deal with any school that re-opens under the guise of partial reopening of schools to students in exit classes for the purpose of writing the West African…

A house of representatives panel says there are clauses conceding Nigeria’s sovereignty to China in a loan agreement.

The panel described the clause contained in article 8(1) of the commercial loan agreement between Nigeria and Export-Import Bank of China as ‘lethal’. The Muhammadu Buhari had obtained a $400 million loan for Galaxy Backbone, federal government’s information and communication technology (ICT) agency, in 2018.