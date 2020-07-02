Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd July 2020

Ifeanyi Ubah, senator representing Anambra south, has accused Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour and employment, of displaying “rascality” when he appeared before a joint committee of the national assembly.

Keyamo on Tuesday was walked out of the national assembly following altercation he had with some senators and house of representatives members while responding to some questions about the recruitment of 774,000 citizens.

Abdulkadir Saidu, the executive secretary of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has advised and announced an increase in the retail price of petrol from the N121.50.

Speaking via a new statement, the ideal retail price for petrol should now be between N140.80 and N143.80. The statement reads in part: “Please recall the provision for the establishment of a monthly price band within which petroleum marketers are expected to sell PMS at the retail stations, based on the existing price regime”.

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned public office holders to desist from using their positions or influence on anyone seeking for government jobs, adding that such act is “antithetical to the character of the administration.”

He made the comment less than 24 hours after it was reported that members of the National Assembly walked out the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, during an investigative hearing over the 774,000 jobs offer of the Federal Government.

The Lagos state government has maintained that covid-19 testing in public laboratories for the state residents remain free of charge.

This was made known by Mr Gbenga Omotoso, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy on Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has conceded that Nigeria is plagued with large population of poor people, serious infrastructure deficit, lack of housing and a battered economy brought about by the novel coronavirus.

Speaking on Tuesday at a virtual meeting with members of the presidential economic advisory council (PEAC), he added that more is needed from all sectors to revamp the economy from the current tide.

The Catholic bishop of Sokoto diocese, Matthew Kukah, has stated that Nigeria is yet to accept full democracy as its military background has continued to affect effective governance in the democratic dispensation.

Kukah who said this while speaking as a panellist during a citizens’ town hall on electoral reforms, a programme organised by YIAGA Africa on Tuesday, June 30, averred that there is greed and the political interest in the country.

The Lagos state chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo and Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of the national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), Bola Tinubu have both been appointed into the 20-member committee that will undertake the recruitment of 20,000 youths in Lagos by the federal of government.

This is in line with the federal government move to employ about 774, 000 youths for three months.